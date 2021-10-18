Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268,728 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after acquiring an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in UGI by 337.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

