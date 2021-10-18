Public Index Network Price Reaches $0.0268 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $66,252.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00065971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00101625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,247.78 or 1.00439480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.21 or 0.06018850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.