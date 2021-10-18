Public Mint (MINT) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $86,671.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00040772 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 102.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

