Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 24,310 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

