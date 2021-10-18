Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 25,741 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.25% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 42,322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $5,914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 45,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

