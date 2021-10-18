Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,757 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $219.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

