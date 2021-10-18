Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,912 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $83.72 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $206.74 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

