Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 4,420 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

