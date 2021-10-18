Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 8,540 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $94.75 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

