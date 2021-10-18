Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 9,100 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $101.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $102.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

