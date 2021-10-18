Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

