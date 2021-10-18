Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

IPG opened at $38.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.