Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 6.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 22.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE LDOS opened at $100.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.