Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 11,686 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 51.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 53.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Pentair stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

