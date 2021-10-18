Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 17,590 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $5,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after buying an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

