Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 65,915 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,915 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after buying an additional 471,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,896,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,782,000 after purchasing an additional 206,281 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,509 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

