Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 131,000 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

TVTX opened at $24.50 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

