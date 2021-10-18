Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 78,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $17.50 on Monday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRIL shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

