Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179,310 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.62.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $112.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

