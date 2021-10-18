Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Heartland Express worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Heartland Express by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

HTLD opened at $16.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

