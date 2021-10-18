Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.90 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after buying an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $202,085,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $39.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

