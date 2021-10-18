Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

CBOE stock opened at $125.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

