Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.71 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.