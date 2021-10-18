Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,543 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,421 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,895 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 137,657 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

