Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $2.26 Million in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of The Joint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $13,833,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $11,512,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

