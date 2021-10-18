Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 339,315 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -624.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

