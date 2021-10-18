Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,457 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Ready Capital worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 53.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RC. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. Analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

