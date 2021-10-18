Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $70.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

