Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 15,550 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

LNT stock opened at $55.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.