Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,890 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $19,417,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 577,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 37.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66,066 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $13,979,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

WHR stock opened at $206.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average of $224.28. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.33 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

