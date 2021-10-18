Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 53,064 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 148.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in APA were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $26,940,000. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 2,022.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 546,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 521,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of APA by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,122,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,274,000 after buying an additional 453,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in APA by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,068,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.