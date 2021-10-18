Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 60,130 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPRT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.20. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

