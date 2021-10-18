Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $50,179,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $215.43 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $220.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.59.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.