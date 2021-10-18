Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 3.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,720,000 after acquiring an additional 135,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.