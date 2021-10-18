Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after buying an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,982,000 after buying an additional 272,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,407,000 after buying an additional 163,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

