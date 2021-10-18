Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $59.00 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.