Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 264,326 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,326 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

