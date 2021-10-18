Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 36,242 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,242 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.00 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRS. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

