Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,105 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $3,057,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $38.85 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.