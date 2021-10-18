Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Celestica worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $126,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $9.32 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

