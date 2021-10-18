Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA opened at $319.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.