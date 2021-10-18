Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.26. 16,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

