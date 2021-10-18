PumaPay Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. PumaPay has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $781,866.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PumaPay has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.79 or 0.00193573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00088707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PMA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

