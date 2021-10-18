Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Short Interest Update

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 408,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. 793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

