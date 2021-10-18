Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Update

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,277,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 1,666,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

LRTNF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.78. 171,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,589. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

