Purple Innovation’s (PRPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRPL. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,763,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,272,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,264,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.