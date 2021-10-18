PutinCoin Reaches Market Cap of $438,248.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $438,248.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,456.13 or 0.99950497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00052175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.98 or 0.00757856 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001652 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004377 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.