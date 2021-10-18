Pylon Finance Price Tops $87.46 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $1.28 million and $23,070.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pylon Finance has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $87.46 or 0.00142124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pylon Finance Coin Profile

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

