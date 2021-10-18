Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $10.98 or 0.00017700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $8,112.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00065801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00069879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00101139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,007.24 or 0.99988927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.09 or 0.05995552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

