Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Physicians Realty Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

